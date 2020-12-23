Larry June Returns With New Album "Numbers"

Larry June has returned to the fold with a brand new album, the simply-titled Numbers, boasting a reasonable thirteen tracks and guest appearances from Jay Worthy, Dej Loaf, Black C, Emeryld, and more. Off that bat, it's clear that June's pen game remains focused, with early cuts like the back-to-back "Lifetime Income" and "Unshakeable" highlighting his sharp bars and easygoing charisma. All the while, June handles the project's production from start to finish, allowing himself room to express his creative vision on multiple levels.

Seeing as he's from San Francisco's Bay Area, June makes sure to keep the sonic tradition alive, letting the bounce guide his way on "Still Going," "Organic Work," and "Thank God For The Trap." For the most part, however, June opts to keep things grounded, delivering his bars with a world-weary cadence brimming with dry amusement. Understanding that it's a marathon, not a race, sometimes his pace can be a little on the slower side. But those who appreciate his character will find much to unpack on Numbers, another strong chapter in June's ever-growing catalog. Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off with your thoughts below.