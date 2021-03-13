Lancey Foux & Skepta Connect On "WHAT U WANT"

The UK rap scene has been flourishing over the past few years. It largely has to do with the international success of a few artists along with the rise of drill but Lancey Foux doesn't seem to fall under either category. Instead, he's built a cult-like following with his mysterious persona and Atlanta-influence.

This week, he unveiled his latest body of work, FIRST DEGREE. The new album is eleven tracks in total with a sole feature coming from Skepta who appears on "WHAT U WANT." A menacing banger with a sinister beat to back them as they talk their shit.

Skepta and Lancey Foux have an incredible track record together with the pair previously working together on "Animal Instinct" and "PSYKENIGHT."

Check out their new collaboration below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as said that they rollin', tables turn, I'm spinnin' it

And I come through bowling, sexy ting, I'm pinnin' it

If life is a game, then you know us man been winnin' it

If the four-five ain't got ADHD, then I got the Ritalin

