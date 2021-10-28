Lance Stephenson had an interesting career in the NBA before leaving for China and playing in the CBA. Stephenson had a solid tenure overseas although this past year, he has expressed a desire to come back to the NBA. Stephenson is a veteran player who wouldn't come at a great cost and if you're a team in need of some depth, he would certainly be an interesting option.

Just a few months ago, Stephenson held a workout that was attended by teams like the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Denver Nuggets. Since that workout, Stephenson's NBA hopes have gone quiet, although now, he is popping back up in the G-League where he will be looking to prove his worth.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

According to Clutch Points, Stephenson is on the Grand Rapids Gold's training camp roster. The Gold are the G-League affiliate for the Denver Nuggets, who were one of the teams interesting in Stephenson a few months ago. Of course, there is no guarantee that he makes the Gold's roster, although this is still a great step forward as Stephenson looks to get himself back into the NBA.

If he is able to impress in training camp and get onto the roster, then it is safe to say he will be the perfect call-up for the Nuggets if anyone gets injured. Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you updates on this developing story.

Harry How/Getty Images

