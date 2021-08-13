Lance Stephenson was a journeyman player in the NBA who got to play for various teams throughout his time in the league. Over the past couple of years, Stephenson has been playing overseas although it's clear that he would prefer to be back in the NBA. The last time we saw Stephenson on an NBA court, he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James.

Now, Stephenson is ready to get back into the NBA and experience the glory that comes with it. In fact, Stephenson would prefer to play for a contender, and many of those teams are interested in his services.

Harry How/Getty Images

In a report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, it was revealed that Stephenson is hosting a workout today in Las Vegas, and he has invited teams from all around the league to watch. Some of the teams who have confirmed their involvement are the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, and Philadelphia 76ers. These are all strong teams and there is no doubt that Stephenson could add to their depth.

There is no guarantee that Stephenson will acquire a contract, however, the interest in his workout is certainly a good sign of things to come. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you the latest from around the NBA.