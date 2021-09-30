LaMelo Ball is currently signed to Roc Nation and he is making use of the partnership to team up with his agency for a special internship that is going to support those looking to make a name for themselves in the sports industry. Roc Nation has a School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment at Long Island University, which contains numerous dope majors including Sports Management and Sports Communication & Marketing.

According to The Source, the scholarship will last four years and in order to qualify, you have to have scored over 1100 on your SATs, or have better than a B average in school. As Melo explained, it was important for him to get this off the ground so that he can help propel the next generation of sports professionals forward.

âI want to encourage the next generation of sports executives and leaders to follow their dreams just like I did to make it to the NBA,â Ball said. âIâm fortunate to have the means and public platform to support others, so I want to do my part and create a lane for a student to get a strong education and be in position to make a meaningful impact in the sports industry.â

Education can cost a lot of money, especially when it comes to certain fields. Now, lucky students will be able to pursue their dreams, in large part because of LaMelo. Regardless of your opinion on the young star, there is no doubt that this is cause for celebration.

