LaMelo Ball has been one of the most impressive potential prospects for the 2020 NBA draft. The youngest Ball brother is currently overseas playing for the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL and has been tearing it up on the stat sheet. Every single game, Ball is able to dazzle fans with some impressive plays including dunks, pull up threes, and some behind the back passes. No matter what Ball is doing out on the court, it somehow makes it to the highlight reels at the end of the night.

Unfortunately, Ball has faced a bit of a setback. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Ball has suffered a bruised foot and is expected to miss four weeks of action. NBA scouts tend to be active around this time of year which means they will have to miss out on seeing Ball play for a while.

Based on Givony's report, it appears as though Ball has a real chance at coming back just in time for January which means scouts will have plenty of time to look at him. This is great news for LaMelo when you consider how he is projected to be a top-three pick in the draft and could even go number one, as long his father LaVar doesn't scare off prospective teams.

Stay tuned for more information on LaMelo's injury as we will be sure to bring it to you.