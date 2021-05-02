LaMelo Ball was well on his way to winning rookie of the year this season although after fracturing his wrist back in March, it seemed as though his campaign could be in trouble. The team was convinced that he was done for the season although his wrist healed extraordinarily quick, which allowed him to make his return on Saturday night, where the team ended up defeating the Detroit Pistons. This game ultimately helped put the Hornets one step closer towards making the playoffs.

Melo ended up scoring 11 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds which was a very solid effort considering he had been away for so long. His best play came just a few minutes into the game as he pulled off an underhand pass 70-feet down the court to an open man.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Melo's skills have been on full display this season and when he is on the court, the Charlotte Hornets are one of the most fun teams in the league to watch. The franchise hasn't had a draft pick like this in quite some time and if you're Michael Jordan, you can't help but thank the T-Wolves and Warriors for allowing Melo to fall to third.

You can see the full extent of Melo's highlights from Saturday night, below.