LaMelo Ball had an incredible first half of the season and it was quite clear back in March that he would be the favorite to win rookie of the year. Unfortunately, he hit a massive setback as he fractured his wrist during a freak play that saw him land on his hand. At first, it was feared that LaMelo would end up missing the entire rest of the regular season. However, over the past few weeks, it has become increasingly clear that Ball is in a better position to return than some may have originally thought.

According to the Charlotte Hornets PR Twitter account, Melo has officially been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons. This mostly means he will be a game-time decision, although this also means he will certainly be coming back sometime this season, barring a major setback.

This is huge for the Hornets who are in a battle for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They could use all the help they can get and LaMelo would prove to be a player who would make all of the difference down the stretch.

Stay tuned for more news from around the NBA world as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images