Heading into this year's NBA Draft, there is a lot of hype surrounding the youngest Ball brother, LaMelo. There are some pundits who believe he could be the number one overall pick in the draft, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Minnesota Timberwolves will end up going in that direction. Regardless, there are plenty of eyes on LaMelo and while he may not be the most complete player, he certainly brings a level of excitement to a team that most prospects don't.

In a new piece from Marc Berman of The New York Post, one scout reportedly said that they are worried about LaMelo and what kind of player he will prove to be. Essentially, they think LaMelo still needs to work on his shot and that he has a lot of risks, albeit a high reward to go along with it.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

“LaMelo is a very dangerous choice,’’ the scout said. “A very high risk-reward. All the baggage that comes with a decision like that is not what the Knicks need. Honestly, Lonzo [Ball] was a horrific shooter. He did manage to change his shot mechanics and now is a pretty good shooter. It’s very unusual but he did it and possibly LaMelo could, too.’’

It remains to be seen who will take LaMelo although it is safe to predict that he will end up going within the first five picks. Either way, it's going to be fun to see how LaVar reacts.

