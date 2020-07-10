LaMelo Ball has been consistently one of the most talked-about prospects for this year's NBA draft, and for good reason. The youngest Ball brother played basketball overseas during the winter months and made an immediate impact with his team, that he eventually purchased, making him the youngest owner in the league. Ball is a tall point guard who can score from anywhere on the court and is poised to be a more talented player than his older brother Lonzo.

Over the past few months, there have been reports that his father LaVar wants him to go to the New York Knicks. According to Ian Begley of SNY, it appears as though this is what LaMelo wants as well. In his latest report, it was noted that most teams are counting on LaMelo wanting to go to New York, which has drastically altered their draft plans.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images

Per Ian Begley:

"As teams do their homework on players in the draft, there’s been a consistent theme about LaMelo Ball: multiple teams believe Ball and those in his circle prefer that he lands in New York. (Those teams have picks projected later in the first round than the Knicks, for what it’s worth.) The New York Post reported last month that some in the NBA believe LaVar Ball will try to ‘steer’ LaMelo to the Knicks. But the report didn’t suggest how Ball would actually do that."

At this point, it feels unlikely that we would see LaMelo in any jersey other than a Knicks uniform. Perhaps he can be the one to finally turn the team around.

[Via]