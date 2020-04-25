There has been a lot of fanfare surrounding LaMelo Ball as of late and for good reason. Of course, the NBL standout is the brother of Lonzo Ball and he is the youngest son of LaVar who has been the biggest promoter of his three kids. LaMelo played a few games in the NBL before having to forfeit the season with a foot injury although he certainly made a large impression during his short stint. In fact, LaMelo is expected to be a top 5 draft pick this year with some thinking he could go number one.

According to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, LaMelo was heavily scouted by none other than the Washington Wizards. They consistently had scouts at his games and even hired a scout in Australia who could easily make it to LaMelo's events. Needless to say, the Wizards are keeping a close eye on the star.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

While the Wizards seem keen on drafting LaMelo, there is no guarantee they will be in a position to get him. The team only has a 4.5 percent chance of drafting first overall and they have a 20 percent chance of landing a top 5 pick. With this in mind, securing Ball's services will be an uphill battle.

