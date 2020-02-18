LaMelo Ball is one of the most intriguing prospects heading into the 2020 NBA Draft, thanks to his size, length, highly touted court vision and basketball IQ. It should come as no surprise then that Ball continues to be listed among the Top 5 picks in every mock draft you can find, including ESPN's latest ranking.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony dropped off his updated 2020 NBA Mock Draft on Tuesday, revealing that he has Ball going fourth overall to the New York Knicks. According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, an NBA source claims that the Knicks will prioritize adding a scoring point guard with their lottery pick, and the 6'7 Ball certainly fits the bill.

So who does Givony have slated as the Top 3 picks? Based off the current standings and projection of how the next two months will play out, the Cleveland Cavaliers will take Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards No. 1 overall. The 6'5 freshman is currently averaging 19 points per game for the Bulldogs. Memphis Tigers center James Wiseman, who has been ruled ineligible for the remainder of the season, is slotted No. 2 to the Golden State Warriors, followed by Auburn Tigers wing Isaac Okoro going No. 3 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Of course, there are still nearly 30 games to be played and there's no telling what the final order of the lottery will be. As we found out just last year, anything can happen during the NBA Draft Lottery, regardless of which teams have the worst records. Click here to check out the full mock draft.