Lamar Odom was a two-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, so he knows what it takes to win a championship. Over the years, he has remained a fan of the Los Angeles Lakers and he has always been supportive of the team, especially throughout LeBron James' tenure in the city. While things looked good for the Lakers at the start of the year, injuries caught up to them, and eventually, they were ousted in the first round by the Phoenix Suns.

While speaking to TMZ, Odom noted that it hurt to see the Lakers have a tough time, although he is optimistic about their future. He even spoke about the team's upcoming offseason and what they need to do in order to get back to the Finals.

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

"I was hurt when I watched them. They gotta get another guy who can play right alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis," Odom said. "I mean, [James and Davis] probably is enough but we need them healthy but just in case if they're not healthy. I think once the Lakers put another piece with those two guys, then they'll be alright because they have enough supporting cast right now but I just think they need one more strong piece."

Many fans have been echoing Odom's sentiments as there are numerous teams who are building some phenomenal rosters. The Brooklyn Nets are among those teams and if the Lakers need to compete, they need a third star that can carry the load when LeBron and AD are off.

[Via]