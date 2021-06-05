LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are officially out of the playoffs but that doesn't mean their work is done. Now, the team has to look forward to next season, where they will try to come back both healthier and stronger. There are a lot of free agents on this Lakers roster and it's clear that General Manager Rob Pelinka will have a lot to sort out once the free agency period opens up in August.

While speaking to reporters recently, LeBron spoke about the team's priorities in the offseason and what they need to get done in order to compete next season. As James says in the clip below, the key is getting Anthony Davis healthy so that he can get back to his form from just a year ago, when the team won the NBA title.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“I trust Rob, I trust Kurt [Rambis], trust everyone upstairs that does their diligence and our coaching staff and things of that nature," LeBron said. "Obviously number one thing for us is getting AD healthy. That’s number one. It doesn’t matter what changes we make. We got to get big fella healthy and needs back to where he was before the injury.”

It's going to be a long summer for the team, although when the season starts back up next October, it seems likely that the Lakers will be back to their winning ways. Whether or not they can get some big-time free agents, however, remains to be seen.