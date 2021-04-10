Lamar Odom has been through a lot over the course of his life although there is no denying that he had a pretty incredible basketball career, all things considered. With the Los Angeles Lakers, he was able to make it to three-straight NBA Finals and won two in a row between 2009 and 2010. His first-ever Finals appearance was in 2008 where he and the Lakers lost in six games to the Boston Celtics. In that sixth game, the Celtics won easily, and it's something Odom will never forget.

While speaking to VladTV recently, Odom divulged on his experience after that game and how the Celtics fans harassed the Lakers. As he explains, the fans were so rowdy that they ended up trying to mess with the Lakers bus.

David Becker/Getty Images

"We not only lost, they beat our ass in that sixth game," Odom said when asked about losing his first-ever Finals. "They beat us so bad they wouldn't even let our bus leave. They were shaking our bus when we were leaving so god knows what would have happened had we won that game."

Celtics fans are known for acting in this manner so none of what Odom is saying should be considered as surprising. Regardless, we're glad there were no injuries during this incident, as that would have been a massive dark cloud over the NBA.

[Via]