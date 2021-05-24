Lakeyah Goes In On Nicki Minaj & Drake's "Moment 4 Life" On New KeyMix

Milwaukee's Lakeyah is steady shaping up to be the next star to emerge out of the Quality Control camp. Fresh off of the release of her latest project, In Due Time, she's back with a brand new KeyMix. This time, she tackles Nicki Minaj and Drake's Pink Friday collaboration, "Moment 4 Life" where she reflects on her own come-up in the rap game.

Lakeyah's admittedly a big fan of both Nicki and Drake who she placed in her top 5 during her interview in our Rise & Grind series. She said that collaborating with Nicki Minaj was on her bucket list, specifically.

"I'm manifesting it," she told HNHH, revealing that Nicki's previously acknowledged her work on social media. "She definitely recognized me about two times. Two of her fan pages posted me. She liked it and she liked one of my TikToks before. She's seen me."

Peep her remix of "Moment 4 Life" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't worry 'bout me, bitch, I did it for the city

I love whoever support, and fuck who ain't fuckin' with me

This one for my opps, know they hate to see me winnin'

Put my wrist up in the air to say wassup to all them n***as 'cause I'm up now

