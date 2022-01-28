Last Summer, the Lakers were looking for ways to add some shooting to their roster. The biggest name on their list was Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings, and for a long time, the Lakers were making a big push to acquire him. Eventually, however, the Lakers opted to go in the opposite direction and trade for Russell Westbrook, who is by no means a good shooter.

It was a pretty weird move and it seems like the Lakers are still regretting it. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the Lakers are still trying to get Hield on the roster, and they have even been offering up deals that include Talen Horton-Tucker. As you can imagine, however, the Kings are borderline insulted by the offer as they feel like it's laughable for the Lakers to think they would accept it.

Harry How/Getty Images

“League sources have told me the Lakers reached out to the Kings about a Talen Horton-Tucker package for Buddy Hield,” Haynes explained. “Still trying to make that happen. Obviously, the Kings are like, ‘No. We feel like there’s more lucrative deals out there.’ The Kings are going to be active. They’ve got a whole bunch of people calling them.”

The Lakers don't have many pieces left to trade, which means improving the roster will be a tough task over the next few weeks. With the trade deadline fast approaching, there is no telling what could happen.

Stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from the NBA.

Kavin Mistry/Getty Images

[Via]