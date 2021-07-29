With LeBron James nearing the end of his career, the Lakers are closing in on their window to win another NBA title. While Anthony Davis is the perfect second superstar for the roster, there is no denying just how much this team needs to improve when it comes to its depth. The Lakers struggled in the playoffs as a result of their depth and moving forward, they have made it clear that they want to move pieces around, particularly guys like Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

With the NBA Draft going down tonight, it only makes sense that the Lakers would be looking to get a deal done sooner rather than later. In fact, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Lakers are looking to offer up their first-round pick in order to get Sacramento Kings star Buddy Hield.

John McCoy/Getty Images

Earlier this week, it was reported that a trade for Hield could be in the works and that Kuzma would be the centerpiece. Now, it is being reported that Montrezl Harrell, Kuzma, KCP, and the 22nd overall pick are all up for grabs in a potential deal and that they are working towards making it happen. Hield has been shopped around quite a bit as of late, as he was also rumored to be a part of a deal to bring Ben Simmons to Sacramento.

There is still plenty of time for deals to be worked out, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA as the Draft takes place tonight. It looks like we are going to be in for a very busy offseason.

[Via]