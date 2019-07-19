Kawhi Leonard seems to have hurt some feelings with the way he handled his free agency decision.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Los Angeles Lakers felt like they "got played" by Leonard, who ultimately decided to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after some of the Lakers' other free agent targets had signed elsewhere.

As Windhorst explains on his recent podcast:

“I’ve heard complaints in the days after the signing. I heard complaints from the Lakers that they got played. I heard complaints from the Raptors that Kawhi came in and asked for the sun, the moon, the stars then left them at the altar.” "The implication: Leonard knew all along wasn’t signing with the Lakers, waited a week into free agency so other top free agents would commit elsewhere then announced his decision just to sabotage the Lakers.”

Although it seemed like Leonard was on the cusp of signing with the Lakers, the Undefeated's Marc J. Spears recently reported there was "no way" Kawhi wanted to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Other reports suggest that Kawhi reached out to fellow two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant, as well as Kyrie Irving, in an effort to convince another superstar to join him on the Clippers. As we know, Leonard eventually persuaded Paul George to request a trade out of OKC.