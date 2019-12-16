LeBron James is in his 17th NBA season and just weeks away from turning 35 years old, but that doesn't mean he's looking to diminish his work load moving forward.

Earlier this season, LeBron shared his thoughts on the league's growing "load management" trend and explained that he would have to be injured in order for him to miss any games. Following the Lakers' 101-96 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, James doubled down on his stance, as he spoke about the importance of putting on a show for all the kids that come out to watch him play.

Says LeBron, "I don’t know how many games I got left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game that are there to come see me play, and if I sit out, then what?" He added, "If I'm healthy, I'm gonna play."

The four-time MVP has suited up for each of L.A's 27 games so far this season and he shows absolutely no signs of slowing. He's currently averaging 26.1 points to go along with a career-best 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds per night. As a result, the Lake Show are sitting at 24-3, tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the best record in the league.

LeBron and co. will visit the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, followed by a nationally televised matchup with those Bucks on Thursday.