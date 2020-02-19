Los Angeles Lakers fans are giddy with excitement over recent comments made by Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, even though the reigning MVP insists he wants to win in Milwaukee. The remarks that fuelled rumors of Giannis' desire to play in L.A. came during a recent interview with Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today Sports, after she floated the idea of the Antetokounmpo brothers one day playing for the same franchise.

As seen in the video embedded above, Giannis issued the following response to that question:

“I think that would be amazing. Obviously, we’d spend more time together, and I’m 100 percent sure my mom would love that,” he said jokingly, before adding: “But if we could, like, team up on a team, Milwaukee, LA, whatever, that would be awesome.”

Of course, that "LA" mention had Lakers fans envisioning their future superteam. It's worth noting that Giannis' brother, Kostas, is currently a member of the Lakers which is why he named Los Angeles as a possible destination for the Antetokounbros. Or maybe he just had a freudian slip.

The 25-year old MVP still has two years left on his four-year, $100 million contract, but Milwaukee will be able to offer him a staggering five-year, $247 million supermax contract this summer. All signs point to the Bucks doing just that, but if Giannis does opt to explore free agency the Lakers will have plenty of cap space in the summer of 2021. Let the speculation commence.

Check out some of the reactions to his recent comments below.