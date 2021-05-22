Ben McLemore has been a solid addition to the Los Angeles Lakers roster this season and there have been some moments in which he's come up huge. Perhaps the best example was just last month as the Lakers defeated the Brooklyn Nets with LeBron James or Anthony Davis. McLemore shined in that game and as the Lakers head to the playoffs, they are excited to see what he can do while coming off the bench.

According to TMZ, McLemore, unfortunately, got into a car accident on Thursday morning just hours after his team beat the Golden State Warriors in the play-in round. The car crash took place in Playa Vista, California after McLemore accidentally stepped on the gas instead of his breaks. Luckily, the NBA player was uninjured and his vehicle was the only one involved.

Based on the report, McLemore was given a sobriety test which he ended up passing immediately. In the end, it was simply an unfortunate accident that tends to happen on the road from time to time. He was not ticketed, nor was he arrested for what happened.

Car accidents can always be scary, and we are happy that McLemore is doing okay. Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.

Elsa/Getty Images

[Via]