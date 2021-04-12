On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers shocked the Brooklyn Nets despite missing the likes of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Kyle Kuzma. The Lakers depth was able to shine and players like Ben McLemore made a name for themselves. McLemore recently signed with the Lakers after a stint with the Houston Rockets and in one of his first matches with the team, he scored 17 points all while notching five three-pointers. It was a truly impressive display that had Lakers fans on their feet.

LeBron James was among those who were impressed with McLemore, as he took to Twitter on Sunday with some encouraging words for his new teammate. Clearly, LeBron is looking forward to sharing time on the court with McLemore.

"He will be heard LOUD & CLEAR!! B Mac Daddy Young Strappy, No he ain’t the OG gangsta, yes he is," LeBron said.

With LeBron and AD coming back in the next few weeks, depth players will be spending more time on the bench. However, these performances are good news for a Lakers team who will need to rely on their depth as they make a run deep into the playoffs. As the Raptors showed back in 2019, depth can win you a title.

Elsa/Getty Images