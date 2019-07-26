While there are still some free agents out there, the most high profile players have already been snatched up which has led to plenty of speculation as to who the best teams will be this season. Over the past couple of weeks, pundits have been quick to declare the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers as the best teams in the NBA. While these are fairly safe bets, there are plenty of great teams in the league who could compete for a championship at the end of the season. Thanks to Caesar's Palace, we now know the over/under win totals for each team heading into next season. Sports betters beware though, there may be some hard decisions to make here.

Last season, the Milwaukee Bucks finished with the best record in the league and oddsmakers have them doing that all over again. Their over-under win total is set at 57, while the Clippers are a close second at 55.5. Lakers fans will be interesting to know that their team is ranked seventh with an over-under of 51.5. Oddsmakers are also favoring the Philadelphia 76ers with an over-under of 54.5. Their young team has a ton of great pieces and if they can surpass the Bucks, they'll certainly be a contender for the title. Unfortunately for Charlotte Hornets fans, they were tied for last place with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With these odds in mind, who will you be betting on next season?