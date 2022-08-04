Rumors have been swirling about Lady Gaga's involvement in the Joker sequel for a while now, as people started guessing the actor/singer could be play Harley Quinn. Today, Lady Gaga has confirmed that the rumors are true: she will in fact be in Joker: Folie à Deux, playing opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

The "Poker Face" singer made the announcement by way of a musical teaser. In a post to Twitter, Gaga shared a brief animated clip showing silhouettes of the Joker and her character, presumably Harley Quinn, dancing to the song "Cheek to Cheek," which Lady Gaga has covered before alongside Tony Bennett.

Gaga's caption to the post was simple: "Joker: Folie à Deux 10.04.24." Gaga has proven her abilities as an actor through roles in A Star Is Born and House of Gucci, and her role in Joker especially makes sense since the sequel is set to be a musical.

On June 7, director Todd Phillips posted a picture of the cover of the screenplay for the sequel, revealing its subtitle, which refers to a shared delusional disorder. This, combined with Gaga's teaser, seems to point to the appearance of Harley Quinn in the film, but this has yet to be explicitly confirmed.

The sequel is one of the most hotly anticipated in the world of superheroes. Joker was a massive box office hit, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time. It also was an Academy darling, picking up eleven Oscar nominations. Joaquin Phoenix won for his portrayal of the titular character, and the film won best score as well.

Joker: Folie à Deux will enter theaters October 4, 2024.

