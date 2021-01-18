Kyrie Irving has been in the news quite a bit over the last couple of weeks as he took an extended absence from the Brooklyn Nets for personal reasons. In the midst of his absence, Irving was spotted partying without a mask on, which led to an investigation from the NBA. Eventually, Irving was forced to pay a fine all while staying in quarantine for an extended period. While Irving was supposed to return Saturday, it was reported that he still needed time to participate in practices, and now, yet another update has been revealed.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Irving is still engaging in activities with the team although he won't be able to play tonight as the Brooklyn Nets take on the Milwaukee Bucks. Instead, it is likely that Kyrie will be back in the lineup on either Wednesday or Friday when the Nets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When Irving comes back, he will get to play alongside the likes of James Harden who has a very strong first outing with the team on Saturday. Irving, Harden, and Durant are the Big 3 of the Eastern Conference and it will be interesting to see just how much chemistry they have once they're all out on the same court together.

Stay tuned for updates from the basketball world, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images