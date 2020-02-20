When Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets this past summer, fans were extremely excited because it meant their team was about to get a lot better. It was common knowledge that Durant would miss the season with an Achilles injury but at least they would have Kyrie Irving playing point guard. At first, things looked good but once Irving suffered a shoulder injury, things took a bit of a negative turn. Recently, Irving came back to the lineup and it appeared as though he would be fine. Now, Irving has reaggravated his shoulder and is right back out of the Nets lineup.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Irving will now have an operation on his right shoulder so that he can repair the damage that's been done. This means the Nets star will be out of the lineup for quite a while. In fact, it could even spell the end of his season.

As it stands, the Nets are seventh in the Eastern Conference with a record of 25-28. Technically, this record is good enough to make the playoffs although they would have to face the Toronto Raptors in the First Round. Needless to say, the team needs to fix a lot of problems before they become serious contenders.

Hopefully, for Irving and Nets fans everywhere, Kyrie's recovery is a speedy and successful one.