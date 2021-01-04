Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and the Brooklyn Nets were supposed to be the best team in the Eastern Conference this season although to start the year, they have been struggling to get things going. While they always seem to keep games close, the Nets have lost three of their last four contests, including last night against the Washington Wizards, who were 1-5 coming into the game. Now, the Nets are 3-4 and while it's early, their results are underwhelming.

Following the game, Irving was asked about the team and what this start means going forward. As Irving explained, he isn't too worried about the team's performance given the fact that the playoffs are what really matters. The Nets have the roster to make the postseason and by the end of the year, their chemistry should be fully formed.

"It’s not going to be put together overnight, nor am I expecting it to, nor am I going to get frustrated over six games or however many games we’ve played," Irving said. "The object of this regular season is to continue to get better and to prepare for the 16 wins in the playoffs."

The NBA season has always been a marathon and not a spring, so perhaps Irving and the Nets could be in for a productive latter half of the season. If not, all eyes will certainly be on Brooklyn.