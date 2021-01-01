Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and the Brooklyn Nets are expected to do some pretty big things this season and for the most part, they are already showing a ton of promise. Unfortunately, the team faced a serious setback this past week as one of their best role players, Spencer Dinwiddie, suffered a season-ending ACL tear. Now, the Nets will have to try and continue on without him, which will certainly prove to be difficult.

According to a report from The New York Post, Irving spoke on Dinwiddie's injury and how it will impact the team. Irving made sure to note that he thinks the team is still looking great, although Dinwiddie is an underrated piece to the puzzle who will be missed.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

“Dangerous, really dangerous now that we can have that many pieces," Kyrie explained. "Obviously, losing Spence was a big, big, big blow for us; huge, huge blow. After the game, I was realizing a lot of the ball-handling duties, a lot of the things I was relying on to have Spence out there in the (Nets) lineup, we don’t have for a while. Now, we have to get another group of guys together in terms of finding that synergy to be able to carry on throughout the rest of the games. So, I’m looking forward to that growth.”

Even without Dinwiddie, the Nets look like one of the strongest teams in the Eastern Conference, and fans are looking forward to seeing just how far this squad can go.

