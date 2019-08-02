Kyrie Irving's next Nike signature sneaker, the Nike Kyrie 6, is expected to debut sometime this Fall - but leaked images have already surfaced giving fans an idea of what's to come.

Among the first colorways revealed is a predominately black and white rendition, complete with volt, red and blue detailing on the outsole.

New images of the Nike Kyrie 6 recently surfaced, revealing a silhouette that is similar to the Kyrie 4, though it comes equipped with a midfoot strap akin to the Kyrie 2. The midsole also looks to feature Zoom turbo in the forefoot, which was first used on the Kyrie 5. Overall, the silhouette actually bears a slight resemblance to the Nike Air Yeezy 2.

Again, these are just leaked images so we'll take this information with a grain of salt. Scroll down for some additional shots of the rumored Nike Kyrie 6 and stay tuned for official release details.