Kyrie Irving is still trying to convince himself that New Yorkers are ready and willing to support the Brooklyn Nets - and Knicks fans are just as eager to prove him wrong.

Ahead of tonight's home-opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyrie spoke about the "different residents" in Brooklyn, and how the people who have supported New York basketball all along are now Brooklyn Nets fans.

"Brooklyn's a place where they've built up everything around here, different residents are in here now. It's just a different culture," Irving explained. "But the same people that have supported New York basketball are still here and they support the Brooklyn Nets now. It's just a respect thing. If you can play, they'll respect you."

Irving will get his first taste of what it's like to play in Brooklyn against their crosstown rivals when the Knicks visit this Friday, October 25. In an effort to drown out the orange and blue, the team has announced that the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Kyrie jersey.

Regardless, there will be plenty of Knicks fans at the Barclays Center and it'll be interesting to see the atmosphere in the crowd as the two new-look teams clash for the first time this season.

Check out Kyrie's full comments, as well as the reactions, below.