Kyrie Irving is a polarizing player and in the city of Boston, he is downright hated by the fans. After leaving the team to go play for the Brooklyn Nets, fans don't look too kindly on the all-star point guard. Last night, the Nets were in Boston to take on the Celtics but due to an injury, Irving missed out on his first opportunity at a homecoming. Celtics fans were quick to boo Kyrie and every time the Nets touched the ball, "Kyrie Sucks" chants rained down from the stands.

Irving was well aware of the reactions to him and in pure Kyrie fashion, he took to his Instagram story with a lengthy wall of text that got deeply philosophical about the game of basketball and how seriously some fans take the game.

"It happens all the time and Tonight just shows how Sports/Entertainment will always be ignorant and obtrusive," Irving wrote. "It's one big SHOW that means Very VERY little in the real world that most people live in because there are Actually things that matter going on within it."

It's clear that Irving is upset by the reactions but in the NBA, this kind of thing is extremely common. Fans are passionate and when you cross them, you better believe there will be consequences, even if they aren't entirely justified.