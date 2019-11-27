Kyrie Irving had a contentious stint with the Boston Celtics over the last couple of years and it all ended this summer when he became a free agent and signed with the Brooklyn Nets. At the beginning of the 2018-19 campaign, Irving made it seem like he wanted to return to the Celtics but as the season continued, it was clear the two sides were working towards a bit of a mutual break up.

Tonight was supposed to be a momentous occasion for both Kyrie and the Celtics as it marks Irving's first game in Boston since leaving the team. Unfortunately, Irving is out with an injury right now and won't be able to play. Celtics fans aren't taking too kindly to this news and have resorted to posting "Coward" posters around the TD Garden.

It's clear there is quite a bit of vitriol surround Kyrie and it's understandable why. Celtics fans are among some of the most passionate in the league and some of them feel slighted by how he ended up treating the franchise. While many of these criticisms aren't exactly fair, they won't be going away any time soon.

For now, Celtics fans will have to wait quite a while before they get to see Kyrie on their court again. When that time comes, it will surely be an interesting moment.