Kyrie Irving has always had a rough relationship with the media. Simply put, Irving does not care for the media, and they do not particularly care for him. There have been numerous times in which Irving has called the media "puppets" or "pawns" which hasn't exactly gone over well with the media establishment. After all, Irving has given the media plenty of fodder over the last three years, and after being swept by the Boston Celtics, that has not changed.

Today, Irving seemed particularly annoyed by the media as he took to Twitter with a bit of a mini-rant. As you can see down below, Irving evoked the "puppets" motif again, all while claiming that media outlets have made billions of dollars off of his name.

Al Bello/Getty Images

"When I see my name or my brothers/sisters names getting spun through the media, I refer to all my research about who they are. Their job is to CONTROL PUBLIC PERCEPTION, all while profiting off discussing, discrediting, and disrespecting people’s lives for entertainment," Irving wrote. "I send shots at the puppet masters, not the puppets. All puppets do is run around society, trying to gain popularity and state opinions. What a life! My name is worth billions to these media corporations. My brothers and sisters who deal with this know exactly what I mean."

This is another one of those rants that probably won't go over well with the media establishment. Either way, Kyrie marches to the beat of his own drum, and that is not going to change, anytime soon.