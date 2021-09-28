Kyrie Irving, once again, skirted questions regarding his vaccination status during the Brooklyn Nets' Media Day on Monday. This comes just days after a bombshell report from Rolling Stone about unvaccinated NBA players, including Irving, who have been putting pressure on the league for the last few weeks.

The point guard appeared at Nets' Media Day via Zoom. He was reportedly not there in person because of his vaccination status, which he did not confirm. He also swerved all questions about being unvaccinated, citing his privacy, and respectfully explaining that all details will be revealed at a later date.

"I would like to keep all that private," said Irving about his vaccination status. "Please just respect my privacy. I like to keep that stuff private. Living in the public sphere, there’s a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world of Kyrie, but I’d like to keep that stuff private. I’m a human being first...I would love to just keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward together with a plan. Obviously, I’m not able to be present there today but that doesn’t mean I’m putting any limits on the future of me being able to join the team. Everything will be released at a due date once we get this cleared up. As of right now, please respect my privacy."

Kyrie was also asked if he plans on playing any Nets' home games this season, considering all players will need to be vaccinated to compete. He declined to answer and asked reporters to respect his privacy.

