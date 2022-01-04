Kyrie Irving has missed 35 games this season due to his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. He has refused to get the jab and due to the mandates in New York, he has been forced to miss games. Now, however, the team is allowing Kyrie to participate in away games, as they realized they could use the help, especially as COVID cases continue to rise across the league.

Over the past couple of weeks, Kyrie has been ramping up his basketball activities, and it has led to anticipation that he would be back on the floor sooner rather than later. With the Nets going on a bit of a road trip, it appears as though Kyrie's return is finally imminent.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

According to a tweet from Shams Charania of The Athletic, it would appear as though Kyrie will play his first game of the season on Wednesday night as the Nets take on the Indiana Pacers in Indiana. This will be a perfect time for Irving to make his way into the lineup, and should be interesting to see how he is utilized given the fact that he hasn't played at all this season.

This is currently a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA.