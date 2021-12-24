Just last week, it was revealed that Kyrie Irving would be allowed back on the Brooklyn Nets roster, for away games only. The team had originally said that they would not be allowing this to happen but with COVID-19 ravaging the team, they decided that it would be best for the roster if they allowed him to return.

Unfortunately, immediately after returning to the club, Kyrie had to sit on the sidelines due to a positive COVID-19 test. This ultimately delayed his return, and put his status for Christmas Day in question. Now, the Nets are set to go on a road trip before the end of the year, and many are wondering if the Nets will let Kyrie tag along.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

According to reporter Dave Early, Steve Nash confirmed today that Kyrie will not be on the Nets' latest road trip. With that being said, fans should only expect him to return in early January. After all, as soon as the Nets return home, Kyrie cannot be used at all. It's an oftentimes overlooked factor that will certainly play a huge role in when he will finally be able to suit up in the Nets' black and white uniforms.

Irving's playing status continues to be a developing story so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.