Kyrie Irving is without a doubt, one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. Having said that, the Brooklyn Nets star hasn't been able to participate in any games this season due to his refusal to get the vaccine against COVID-19. Without his doses, Irving can't play any games in New York. Despite this, he can still play away games, which is something the Nets weren't allowing him to do, until last night.

Irving came through and played 32 minutes against the Indiana Pacers as the Nets claimed the victory. It was an impressive night for Kyrie as he dropped 22 points, all while showing the rest of the league that he still has it, regardless of how many months off he has taken.

Immediately following the game, fans took to Twitter where they expressed their joy over Kyrie's return. The Nets star is a beloved fixture in the league, and while some don't like his takes on COVID-19, there are plenty of other fans who want to see him win. As you can see in some of the tweets below, Kyrie's supporters were overjoyed by his contributions, while others weren't surprised at all by what went down.

Regardless of how you may feel about Irving, there is no doubt that he is simply one of the best players in the entire NBA. Not to mention, his presence makes the league more entertaining.

You can check out highlights from last night's game, down below.