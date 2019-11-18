Kyrie Irving has been fitting in quite nicely with the Brooklyn Nets so far and fans have been endearing themselves to the man who calls New Jersey his home. So far, the Nets have been struggling a little bit as they try to build chemistry. Not to mention, the team is currently without Kevin Durant who will be joining the roster next season. Either way, Irving's presence has already made quite an impact and that impact is now making its way off the court.

This past weekend, the Nets were in Chicago to play against the Bulls and despite being injured, Kyrie made the road trip. In the clip below provided by TMZ, Irving can be seen interacting with a group of kids and handing out $100 bills. They seemed pretty excited to meet the NBA star and he was putting some big smiles on their faces.

The Nets are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 5-7. It's going to be a bit of a struggle to get themselves back into a playoff spot but it's still early enough in the season to go on a win streak and finish with a winning record. They are currently one game back of the Orlando Magic who are in eighth place.

Hopefully, they can get Kyrie back soon and do some serious damage in the East.