Kyrie Irving has been a very interesting figure over the years thanks to his various opinions on the world's issues. Sometimes, his opinions have gotten him into trouble, while also making him a polarizing figure amongst NBA fans and even his peers. Despite these reactions to Kyrie, it is clear that the Brooklyn Nets star has intentions of silencing himself for anyone.

Throughout the NBA offseason, the Nets have been subjected to a whole bunch of drama, and Kyrie has simply tweeted through it. Most of the time, these tweets are extremely ambiguous, and no one actually knows what he's trying to say. On Sunday, Kyrie delivered yet another one of these tweets, this time claiming that the world is in grave danger.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

"HUMANITY is at war. Which side are you on? The TRUTH vs The Lie. Fear And GOD to do not operate in the same space," Kyrie wrote.

At times, Irving is on a whole other plain of existence, and this is just yet another example of that. Kyrie did not elaborate on what the truth is, or what the lie even is for that matter. Hopefully, he can deliver some clarity sooner rather than later.

With the Nets season on the horizon, Kyrie's wisdom will be more prevalent than ever. Whether or not it results in more wins, remains to be seen.