Kyrie Irving has made it clear that he doesn't intend to come back to Boston next season which has Celtics general manager Danny Ainge feeling like a scorned ex-girlfriend. Irving is looking towards greener pastures and Ainge wants to figuratively hit Irving with some hurt subtweets. This was apparent at a recent media scrum where Ainge talked about his team moving forward and how he likes the attitude his current roster has. As you can tell by the tone of the comments, it's clear that he's hitting Irving with a dose of shade and general saltiness.

"I think it just makes life more enjoyable when everybody is humble, hardworking, and will play any role they have to help the team succeed," Ainge said via Complex. "You do have to have a certain amount of talent to win in our league, as we all know, but good people makes coming to work more fun."

As we head closer to free agency, it seems as though Irving is looking to sign with the Brooklyn Nets who are a young team on the rise. The Nets were one of the biggest surprises in the East this year and could make a pretty good run should they acquire big name free agents like Irving.

Meanwhile, everyone seems to want out of Boston as Ainge tries to avoid the iceberg the Celtics are on a trajectory for.