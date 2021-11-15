Kyle Kuzma has been clowned a lot on social media by fans, and at this point, he is kind of used to the taunts. These days, Kuz either ignores it or claps back in a humorous fashion. He understands that the key to winning social media is not taking yourself seriously, otherwise, you open yourself up to further clowning.

Recently, Kuzma found himself at odds with Cleveland Cavaliers fans as they were seen taunting him at a recent game. Kuzma was quick to respond back, and now, he is embedded in a light feud with the city. It has been pretty funny to see this develop, and now, local news stations are getting involved.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

In a recent chyron, a news station in Cleveland described Kuzmaby saying "won an NBA championship thanks to LeBron James." The news station gave Kuzma the perfect alley-oop to clap back as Kuzma turned around and referenced the fact that without LeBron, they wouldn't have a championship either.

"City of Cleveland we have something in common, nice to meet you," he wrote. At this point, any Cavaliers fan trying to get at Kuz should just give up, as there is no point extending this beef further. With this latest tweet, Kuzma has easily won the war.

Hopefully, for the Wizards star, Cavs fans will leave him be the next time he is in the city.