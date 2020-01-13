After a rough start to the season, Kyle Kuzma has been playing lights out for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has an impressive record of 32-7 and is currently five games ahead of second-place at the top of the Western Conference standings. Kuzma has been providing the team with some much-needed secondary scoring and as the playoffs draw closer, Kuzma will be a huge part of the team's success.

During a recent report from Christian Rivas of SB Nation, Kuzma spoke about what this season has been like and why everyone is playing so well. As he explains, everyone on the team has something to prove, especially the already-established stars.

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

“Everybody on this team has something to prove. AD is trying to win a ring. Bron is trying to win one in LA. I’m trying to establish myself… just down the line. Dwight’s redemption. Everybody has something to prove, and we don’t take games lightly… We’re just a tight-knit group and we want to go out and dominate every game, and we don’t see why we can’t win every game,” Kuzma said. “We come into every game thinking we can win, no matter who is on the court. We believe that we’re the best team in the league, and just play with that confidence and swag.”

In just a couple of games from now, the season will be half over which means the Lakers will be in for a huge second half of the season. If they can manage to stay healthy and go into the postseason with some momentum, they'll be in great shape to go on a bit of a run.