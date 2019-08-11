Kyle Kuzma is the last of the young Los Angeles Lakers squad that Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka put together. The team traded Josh Hart, Lonzo Ball, and Brandon Ingram away this Summer to New Orleans for Anthony Davis. Davis is now paired with LeBron James, and hopefully, one more player will step up to complete a big three situation. Kuzma believes he is that guy.

"I don't feel no pressure, but I believe that I am capable of being that superstar," Kuzma told ESPN. "I put a lot of work in. My progress through my journey shows that I can be there. I developed every single year, dating back to college, and I don't see that development stunting at all. Last year I didn't shoot the ball well, and I still averaged almost 20 [points per game]. If I can shoot the ball well and keep developing the facets of my game defensively, I don't see why I can't [be that third star]." Kuzma, who hails from Flint, Michigan, averaged 18.7 points and 5.5 rebounds last season.

"I've never been a ball-dominant guy," Kuzma added. "I've always played off the ball. It is going to be a little bit easier, going to have a lot of open shots. It is my job to trust my summer workouts and what I've done. Just breathe, focus and knock those shots down, because I'm going to be open."