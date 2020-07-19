mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kyle Grabs The Drums, iann dior, & Trippie Redd For "Forget"

Karlton Jahmal
July 19, 2020 11:43
Forget
Kyle Feat. Trippie Redd, iann dior & The Drums

Forget it about it shawty.


Kyle's latest album, See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!!has arrived. Kyle's sounds has remained much of the same, and this project is playful and fun. Tucked away on the album is "Forget," a break-up song featuring Trippie Redd, The Drums, and iann dior. This track has a very interesting instrumental that is reminiscent of 808 & Heartbreak. Ominous synths open the song before an aggressive percussion comes in to switch up the vibe. 

Trippie Redd takes chorus duties, as expected. He shines here, mainly because this is right up his alley. The break-up, tormented but turned up style is something Trippie delivers well. Kyle's decision to put such an eclectic group of people on one track ended up paying off. "Forget" is one of the best songs on his new project. 

Quotable Lyrics
Almost had to throw away my phone
Talking crazy, baby, watch your tone
I'ma cut her off just like Jon Snow
Don't get twisted, tornado
We go back like aim and halo

