The rise of Slaughterhouse was an interesting moment at the top of the 2010s. In the midst of this "new school of rappers" emerging (i.e. Kendrick, Drake, Cole, etc.), a bunch of underground rappers formed a lyrical supergroup that only Shady could house fittingly. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case, and their attempt to receive mainstream recognition marked the beginning of their downfall as a collective.

Earlier today, KXNG Crooked took to Twitter with a hot take to stir the pot up on Monday, sharing his unpopular opinion on the Slaughterhouse single, "My Life" ft. Cee-Lo Green. "Idc what y’all say “My life” by Slaughterhouse was a good song," he tweeted. The reception to the tweet was split with die-hards riding for Crook's verse while many more doubled down on how underwhelming the song was.

"I finally figured out who killed Slaughterhouse all them years ago. 6 suspects got narrowed down to 1.. Cold case solved.. “My Life” did it.. And I luv that guy," he tweeted.

Crook reminded one fan that it was a fan-favorite at shows, even going as far as he prefers it over the Swizz Beatz-produced, "Throw It Away."

"Some of the hardest rap songs ever contain the same sample that was flipped in Throw It Away so I felt we should’ve did something darker and more gutter than what was done but I’m always open to follow someone else’s lead because I could be wrong," he explained about his disdain over the "Throw It Away. "I think I was right that time."

Check out his tweets below.