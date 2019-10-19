KXNG Crooked Flips A Method Man Classic On "How U Really Feel?"

KXNG Crooked's classic The Weeklys series made its return earlier this year and the West Coast hasn't lost steam at all. Each week, he's been blessing fans with a new freestyle. Sometimes it's over classic beats, other times it could be on newer records but either way, he makes sure his pen is sharp as ever. With over 40 weeks in to his The Weeklys series, he's honoring the great Method Man on his latest offering.

With Wu-Tang's Hulu series currently making waves, KXNG Crooked brought it back to the TICAL era with "How U Really Feel?" The rapper flips a familiar sample from Meth's "Bring The Pain" as he continuing to prove that he's one of the best in the game.

Check out his latest drop below.

Quotable Lyrics

This is how I feel when I say I'm independent

I own stock in Glock, now I'm really with the business

I'm silly with the penmanship, I kill 'em with the lyrics, yeah

N***as think they down, one clip'll lift their spirits