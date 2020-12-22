KRS-One Showcases Legendary Chops On "Don't Fall For It"

Hip-hop heads know that KRS remains one of the game's true pioneers, a lyricist that influenced many of your favorite rappers' favorite rappers. And while he hasn't been quite as active as he once was, that's not to say his words have dulled in their impact -- not in the slightest. In fact, KRS recently came through to deliver a powerful message on his brand new album Between Da Protests, the twenty-third project of his storied career. On this go-around, KRS opts to get deep into his sociopolitical bag, doing so with style on the dynamic single "Don't Fall For It."

Seeing as KRS helped architect so many facets of the game, it's no surprise to see him bodying the SUN-One produced banger. Yet never once does he waver from his overall message, which seems focused on the revolutionary qualities sparked by the 2020 protests for racial equality. "Take it back, I got my fist up, Malcolm X in ‘88," he spits. "But revolution only work for those that will participate." While some may balk at the idea of hearing optimism or positivity in a hip-hop track, those who buy into KRS' cause will find much to appreciate -- not only on "Don't Fall For It," but on Between Da Protests as a whole.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Don’t fall for it, the Reps and the Dems are the same

This one's shooting us up, that one's locking us up

This one got us stuck, that one's outta luck

You could front if you need to, the cycle never ends