KRS-One Drops New Album "Between Da Protests"

A legend has returned in the flesh before the year comes to a close. The legendary and irreplaceable KRS-One returned with his latest body of work, Between Da Protests this week. Laced up with 13 tracks, KRS-One's latest body of work captures the energy of the civil unrest across America this year. More importantly, KRS weaves knowledge through his bars during these times. In a statement to Hip-Hop-N-More, he explained that he was initially going to drop the project next year but right now felt like a better time than any to unleash this body of work for the people.

"Between Da Protests is my artistic effort to inspire those that openly protest injustice not to become complacent or demotivated, but to keep planning, keep learning and keep marching toward justice," he said. "We’ve been here before, struggle is eternal, and so are our victories over it! Hard-ass beats under that original raw street-rhyming is what Between Da Protests is all about."

