Kristaps Porzingis will get the chance to go up against his former team on Friday night as the Dallas Mavericks host the New York Knicks ahead of The Unicorn's much anticipated return to Madison Square Garden on November 14. Of course, Porzingis was asked about his time with the Knicks during Thursday's media availability, and he admitted that he acted a little childish on IG after the trade was announced.

Says Porzingis, "With all the emotions going on in that moment when I got traded I put out some stupid Instagram stories laying in my bed late at night like, man, I got traded. We all make mistakes... It got a little bit ugly but it's in the past."

The Knicks traded the 24-year old forward to the Mavericks last February - after he requested a trade - along with Tim Hardaway Jr., in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, DeAndre Jordan and a pair of future first-round picks. Of course, the Knicks' decision to deal Porzingis also provided them a wealth of cap space this past off-season which they used to sign Julius Randle, as well as a plethora of other one-year deals that will keep them flexible in the summer of 2020.

Porzingis, who was selected fourth overall by the Knicks in the 2015 NBA Draft, also told reporters today that he has "nothing but love for New York and the fans." That's certainly not going to deter Knicks fans from booing the hell out of him when the Mavs visit the Knicks next Thursday.

Check out the full video of Porzingis' comments below, followed by some reactions from the Knicks faithful.